Banana Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Gelato.
Banana Gelato strain effects
Banana Gelato strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2........s
September 27, 2021
It’s a great strain for mid day use! Great energy boost when light dosing! Amazing terps that offer a sweet gelato taste underlined with a unmistakable banana flavor. I would say the nose matches the taste!
D........x
April 21, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Strong banana test very potent 🔥
z........l
January 21, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Literally the best weed i've ever smoked. The euphoria you get from this is insane, it removed any anxiety I had and there were genuinly like no negative side-effects. I was so in love with life and I definitely recommend for someone that's having a hard day/needs a pick me up. So energising!
m........3
July 8, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
happy with my purchase will buy more this week
a........r
September 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Shit this is good. Faintly reminiscent taste of Fat Banana OG when smoking. A skunky, pungent gelato smell when opening the bag of flowers. Very Hangry, and felt very Creative, creativity is the key to becoming a better martial artist. Banana Gelato is good stuff.
B........l
April 16, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I tried this strain in shatter and it was fantastic! Great taste and effects! I will certainly try this strain in other forms when I find them. I'd highly recommend it!