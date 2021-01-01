Hybrid
THC 18%
Banana Glue
No effects reported
Dominant terpene: Myrcene
Strain Details
Banana Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana with Glue to create a dessert of a strain. Banana Glue features effects that will make your entire body buzz. This strain has an aroma that smells gassy with undertones of chocolate and lemon. Growers say Banana Glue comes in dense nugs that are covered in trichomes.
