Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Bananas
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Bananas from Leafs by Snoop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain offered in concentrate form. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.

FLOWER Review of LBS's Bananas PERFECTLY BALANCED HYBRID !!! Offers a very EUPHORIC and FUN MIND & BODY HIGH ! with no noticeable uncomfortableness Use ANYTIME on days off & AFTER WORK on days you work Not recommended as a wake and bake because it is very relaxing and you won't want to work LM...
This was - like all his products - very very nice;) The smell was unreal, straight bananas. The taste is very sharp at first and spicy but rolls around to the smell and the flavor of great tasting herb- made me very happy. This wasn't as dry as the other strain and ground up to some fokkin beauty!
Works great for pain and gives energy to get through the day. Not much appetite with this.
this strain is very tasty awesome trycones and always fresh from nature's AZ medicine gives you a nice body high I would suggest for daytime use
Definitely an indica strain, I don’t mind at all! Helps me sleep very well and keeps the pain under control:)
