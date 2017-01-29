- Citrus
- Herbal
- Peppery
Bananas from Leafs by Snoop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain offered in concentrate form. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Calculated from 23 products tested with lab partners.
Bananas from Leafs by Snoop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain offered in concentrate form. This shatter intends to capture sweet tropical flavors of fruit and banana, and offers energizing cerebral effects to fuel creativity.