Banana Hammock R1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Hammock R1.

Avatar for MmBliss
Member since 2018
New favorite! Eased every pain and calmed anxiety. Happy strain!!!! I feel like it ticked all the boxes. Really great strain!
Avatar for Bud6789
Member since 2018
Wow I did not expect how potent this strain really is. It causes an unbelievable amount of euphoria and relaxation. it has a very strong berry taste on inhale. It has almost immediately relaxing effects that then progresses to waves of euphoria and laughing. Perfect strain for anytime you’re looking...
Avatar for Shandeblieux
Member since 2019
very relaxing enjoyed the buzz helped me with pain loved it
Avatar for Mojotokin
Member since 2019
A new favorite. Just became available in my area and I hope it never leaves. Fruity taste. Beautiful, light fluffy buds. Excellent taste and terp profile. My batch came in just under 22% and it hit hard and fast. Lovely indica hybrid. I felt more of the indica side but was still able to go out and s...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Alynafav
Member since 2019
This strain is really nice. Gives me a little extra push to be productive.
Avatar for Apedawg
Member since 2017
Fantastic smooth tropical tasting smoke, quite bananary??🥴 in smell. The stone is strong and smooth building up but builds up quite quickly. It’s mostly Indica for me but there may be some traces of Sativa in there, I wouldn’t really feel like doing much other than rolling another after the first. ...
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ClassyAbyss7688
Member since 2019
The high was a pretty decent one. It kicks in almost immediately. But note to self, do not smoke banana hammock if you’re trying to diet 😂
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Tlb2805
Member since 2019
Best sleep I’ve had in months. Though it is a low thc strain it is a heavy hitter. I would purchase again
RelaxedSleepy