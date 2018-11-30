Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Wow I did not expect how potent this strain really is. It causes an unbelievable amount of euphoria and relaxation. it has a very strong berry taste on inhale. It has almost immediately relaxing effects that then progresses to waves of euphoria and laughing. Perfect strain for anytime you’re looking...
A new favorite. Just became available in my area and I hope it never leaves. Fruity taste. Beautiful, light fluffy buds. Excellent taste and terp profile. My batch came in just under 22% and it hit hard and fast. Lovely indica hybrid. I felt more of the indica side but was still able to go out and s...
Fantastic smooth tropical tasting smoke, quite bananary??🥴 in smell. The stone is strong and smooth building up but builds up quite quickly. It’s mostly Indica for me but there may be some traces of Sativa in there, I wouldn’t really feel like doing much other than rolling another after the first. ...