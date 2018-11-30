ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Banana Hammock R1
  • Leafly flower of Banana Hammock R1

Indica

Banana Hammock R1

Banana Hammock R1

Bred by Ethos out of Colorado, Banana Hammock is an indica cross of Grape God and Mandarin Sunset. Large dense purple flowers with fruity tropical terpenes smelling of grape and honey make for a delicious smoke. The high is potent and soothing, great for settling down into the couch or getting onto a bike for a lazy afternoon adventure. Banana Hammock is potent, usually testing above 20% THC, making this strain a great fruity choice for experienced users.

Reviews

26

Show all

Avatar for tatianadc4
Member since 2017
Took away my pain instantly and sent me off into relaxation immediately.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Criverz1
Member since 2018
Picked up 3.5 from Muv in Florida. Nice dense buds with citrus undertones. Great for pain and insomnia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DoobieDan18
Member since 2015
One of my new favorite indica strains. Super frosty bugs and a great fruity smell. The pain relief was great and even though it was a indica it left me more relaxed and just happy then tired as I have had trouble with other previous indica strains.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for TheBoonDrRx
Member since 2018
WOW! Sweet, and smooth rips, great all around buzz. Still functional, and able to preform tasks. Also heavy enough to relax, and rest. Will look for this beauty again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for TheCannoisseur
Member since 2018
Wonderful strain. The batch I ran into was grown by THC Design (out of SoCal I believe). It smokes smooth and whole. Very relaxing. Kind of a versatile strain in that it works as a daily smoke and for night time. Highly effective, well-rounded strain. Good taste, overall just feels GOOD to smoke. Mu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Grape God
parent
Strain
Banana Hammock R1