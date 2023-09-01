Banana Jelly reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Jelly.
Banana Jelly strain effects
Banana Jelly strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
e........1
September 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
this is good shit fr banana cream and jealousy are u kidding me
m........5
May 28, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Great bud. Very potent, avid toker. Beautiful smell light fluffy buds.
v........8
May 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Very nice flower. Having after dab'd and smoked a bit earlier as well. decided to break out some banana jelly. had a bowl and instantly had a head change. everything kicked in super quick. that might have to do with it being a 32% thc strain. everything started to feel real nice. the cream does come out. and with the jealousy. that's always been a very hard hitter. it seems jealousy is the new strain that seems to enhance a lot of the new new. if it has seed junky's jealousy, most likely it hits hard af. this banana jelly is treat. a must try for sure.
t........8
October 12, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
It was good a great sleeping and chilling strain great overall taste like a earthy banana
e........7
July 16, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
This is one of my top favorite strains, strong hit and great smell. Only negative is extreme cotton mouth and i mean extreme! Lol but its totally worth it with this bud
y........7
July 31, 2023
Energetic
Anxious
Dizzy
Dry eyes
I’m not sure if this is the same strain but I got by Puff LA Chiquita jelly. It’s a sativa. Very bananay!
D........0
September 15, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Good quality buds and a deep high that lasts for quite awhile. Taste is unique and alot of flavors. I'd smoke it again.
d........6
October 23, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I think I like it