Banana Jelly strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Energetic

Euphoric

Banana Jelly strain helps with

  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    11% of people say it helps with Fatigue

September 1, 2023
this is good shit fr banana cream and jealousy are u kidding me
4 people found this helpful
May 28, 2023
Great bud. Very potent, avid toker. Beautiful smell light fluffy buds.
2 people found this helpful
May 30, 2024
Very nice flower. Having after dab'd and smoked a bit earlier as well. decided to break out some banana jelly. had a bowl and instantly had a head change. everything kicked in super quick. that might have to do with it being a 32% thc strain. everything started to feel real nice. the cream does come out. and with the jealousy. that's always been a very hard hitter. it seems jealousy is the new strain that seems to enhance a lot of the new new. if it has seed junky's jealousy, most likely it hits hard af. this banana jelly is treat. a must try for sure.
2 people found this helpful
October 12, 2023
It was good a great sleeping and chilling strain great overall taste like a earthy banana
1 person found this helpful
July 16, 2024
This is one of my top favorite strains, strong hit and great smell. Only negative is extreme cotton mouth and i mean extreme! Lol but its totally worth it with this bud
1 person found this helpful
July 31, 2023
I’m not sure if this is the same strain but I got by Puff LA Chiquita jelly. It’s a sativa. Very bananay!
September 15, 2024
Good quality buds and a deep high that lasts for quite awhile. Taste is unique and alot of flavors. I'd smoke it again.
October 23, 2024
I think I like it

