Very nice flower. Having after dab'd and smoked a bit earlier as well. decided to break out some banana jelly. had a bowl and instantly had a head change. everything kicked in super quick. that might have to do with it being a 32% thc strain. everything started to feel real nice. the cream does come out. and with the jealousy. that's always been a very hard hitter. it seems jealousy is the new strain that seems to enhance a lot of the new new. if it has seed junky's jealousy, most likely it hits hard af. this banana jelly is treat. a must try for sure.