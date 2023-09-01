stock photo similar to Banana Jelly
Hybrid

Banana Jelly

Banana Jelly is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream and Jealousy. This strain is one of the newest cultivars from Seed Junky Genetics, a renowned breeder known for creating potent and flavorful strains. Banana Jelly has a delicious banana split flavor with spicy cinnamon notes and hints of lavender. Banana Jelly is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Jelly effects include feeling happy, giggly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Jelly when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Banana Jelly features flavors like banana, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Jelly typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Banana Jelly buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Jelly

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Banana Jelly strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Banana Jelly strain helps with

  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Banana Jelly products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Banana Jelly near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Banana Jelly strain reviews9

September 1, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
this is good shit fr banana cream and jealousy are u kidding me
4 people found this helpful
May 28, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Great bud. Very potent, avid toker. Beautiful smell light fluffy buds.
2 people found this helpful
May 30, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Very nice flower. Having after dab'd and smoked a bit earlier as well. decided to break out some banana jelly. had a bowl and instantly had a head change. everything kicked in super quick. that might have to do with it being a 32% thc strain. everything started to feel real nice. the cream does come out. and with the jealousy. that's always been a very hard hitter. it seems jealousy is the new strain that seems to enhance a lot of the new new. if it has seed junky's jealousy, most likely it hits hard af. this banana jelly is treat. a must try for sure.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Banana Jelly strain genetics