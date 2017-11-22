We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 48%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 25%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 24%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%
Reviews
1,022
Juantanamo666
Member since 2019
It's an okay strain....I took a deep 10 second hit on 4.0v expecting a banana taste and a cough so hard that I get hemroids for the vast of the coughs I get. But I held my expectations too "high" (pun kind of intended?) and was let down with a unexpected sweet taste of pine.. but I must say the effe...
Wow this is crazy tasty! Reminds me of banana runts candy on the exhale. Dabbed this banana kush wax and felt euphoric and giggly. Really relaxing. I would give this a 5/5 for flavor. Will purchase this again.
Definitely one of my favorite strains for transitioning from afternoon to evening. BK has a perfect combination of light, uplifting euphoria and progressively relaxing body buzz. Not too stimulating...more like a "brightening" of the world both without and within. This makes it perfect for a wide ...