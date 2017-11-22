ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Banana Kush
  4. Reviews

Banana Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Kush.

Effects

Show all

771 people reported 5044 effects
Relaxed 48%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 25%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 24%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,022

Avatar for Juantanamo666
Member since 2019
It's an okay strain....I took a deep 10 second hit on 4.0v expecting a banana taste and a cough so hard that I get hemroids for the vast of the coughs I get. But I held my expectations too "high" (pun kind of intended?) and was let down with a unexpected sweet taste of pine.. but I must say the effe...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for MotherHerbal323
Member since 2015
Love this. I like how a little goes a long way.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for atk420
Member since 2020
Great strain! It makes you happy and giggly, but still stuck to the couch relaxed. I love Bak, it is the best for stress relief and anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for mittensbiscuits
Member since 2014
Wow this is crazy tasty! Reminds me of banana runts candy on the exhale. Dabbed this banana kush wax and felt euphoric and giggly. Really relaxing. I would give this a 5/5 for flavor. Will purchase this again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyTingly
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Banana Kush
User uploaded image of Banana Kush
User uploaded image of Banana Kush
User uploaded image of Banana Kush
User uploaded image of Banana Kush
User uploaded image of Banana Kush
User uploaded image of Banana Kush
more photos
Avatar for mathuedoi
Member since 2019
Definitely one of my favorite strains for transitioning from afternoon to evening. BK has a perfect combination of light, uplifting euphoria and progressively relaxing body buzz. Not too stimulating...more like a "brightening" of the world both without and within. This makes it perfect for a wide ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Alexander199
Member since 2019
One a my favorites. Super mellow day Time Strain. Top 10 for sure. It’s bananas
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for slaydae
Member since 2017
I smoke woods and the taste of the BK was crazzyy! Definitely gas!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for stoneybabe96
Member since 2020
Makes me way too tired. Great for social settings tho
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkativeTingly