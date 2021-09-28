Banana MAC reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana MAC.
Banana MAC strain effects
Banana MAC strain flavors
Banana MAC strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
C........9
September 28, 2021
When I tried this strain,it was late at night and wanted to see if this helped with sleep issues. The first bowl: This glorious strain left my body numb which took away any normal pain from sore joints and back issues. After 5 minutes or so my body felt light and airy. After the second bowl, my body was sent into another level. I could feel my body Skywalk and enjoy the floating affect. This strain allowed me to have a good hard sleep with out dreams, which left my body feeling refreshed when I woke up the next morning. I decided to see how this strain would help during normal daytime hours. After the light and airy feeling I was able to focus and complete tasks although getting started was hard. While completing tasks the light and airy feeling allowed me to stand for long periods of time with out pain and issues which allowed my mind to enjoy what task I was attending to. All in all this strain can both help with night time sleep, pain, and allow your body to float and feel refreshed.
j........r
October 5, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Beautiful buds! This is definitely a hybrid in terms of effects. Id say leans more Sativa. At first I felt a little anxious and a faster heart rate, but then it slows and feels alert and optimistic. Gives me energy during the day and helps me unwind at night.
m........s
February 27, 2022
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Can still function normally just in a better more euphoric way
w........8
February 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
lemme tell you something…. this sh*t made me go go go like when i tell you i have severe depression and my space has been a disaster for deffff months…. I deep cleaned and i craved more like a determination i haven’t felt in yeeeeears. ps. banana mac smacks
p........0
February 21, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I picked up an eighth of Banana MAC By GOOD DAY FARMS an Arkansas cultivator. I had to get it due to the tight dense nugs all the shades of colors and the smell brought me back to the good ole days. I packed a bowl in my regular glass spoon and the taste is of banana, fuel, and a touch of a pleasant sweet and spicy. This tastes good to the last few hits. Its super strong only taking a couple hits to take effect its got a bit of a head high considering its an indica dom its got a few more Sativa like effects in the onset it then puts me in a lovely place of pain free, and a tingly sensation head to toe, heavy eyes it so good. I love it!
F........n
June 6, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Mellow and uplifting. A hybrid with a sativa bias. Pain relieving effects of this strain might actually be anti inflammatory.
h........0
February 8, 2023
I honestly didn't smoke this strain, I'm high off of OG MAC. I'm only leaving a review to ask a simple question. ... why did y'all position the bud like that in the picture? XD Either someone on Leafy is messing around or I'm just that lifted right now, lol
c........8
July 7, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Great strain, no paranoia, nice focused hit, would recommend.