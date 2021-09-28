Banana MAC
aka Banana Miracle Alien Cookies
Banana MAC is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Kush with Miracle Alien Cookies. Bred by Anesia Seeds., Banana MAC is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana MAC effects make them feel happy, creative, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Banana MAC features an aroma and flavor profile of peach with earthy and nutty notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Banana MAC strain effects
Banana MAC strain flavors
Banana MAC strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
