Banana Macaroon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Macaroon.
Banana Macaroon strain effects
Banana Macaroon strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
E........5
August 22, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Much to my surprise, I found this strain to be energizing! Since there’s a shortage on my adhd medication, I’m only able to take half of the dose. (I’m trying to get off of it anyway.) This almost replaces it entirely (without the unwanted side effects). *Please note, I am not offering medical advice. I know each strain affects everyone differently. For me, personally, I couldn’t have come across this strain at a better time.
j........n
June 11, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Well.. it was real good the first time.. good for conversation and outings. But as I smoked on it daily, I realized it’s not all that good of a high. Not all that enjoyable like most strains I’ve smoked. Kinda makes me lazy in way. Also not that strong! Me and my lady were both smoking more than usual to get to where we wanted.
j........t
September 14, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I enjoyed it. I actually tasted some banana flavor with this one and Cresco did a fantastic job growing it. I'm not familiar enough with macaroons to comment, but I can say it was nutty. A really enjoyable and relaxing experience.
p........r
June 17, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
This is a great stain for movement, conversion, and focus. Very uplifting, energetic, and fun!
c........7
July 25, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
i just smoked some like 15 mins ago, i got it moist then smoked some and then panicked if i smoked to much but i didnt and now i cant stop fucking yawning i would say lemon flavor but that be lying i add lemon when making it moist, but that made the banana flavor come out very pronounced too was also creamy ive yawned 7 times as write this it mellowed out after the angsty feeling. i went from panic to i hate this to im tired and just want to vibe out and game a bit. got it from Haven cannabis from Ptown, Mass can says High supply. i now want to smoke more. i didnt fill out the flavors for the lemon i used.
p........1
September 10, 2023
Remember decades ago when we smoked twigs and seeds from nickel bags? This strain harkens back to that, just as strong (Not!) and annoying in being not quite stoned no matter how long you keep hitting the bong. If weed could be returned I would ask for my money back. Chem X and Ebony & Ivory provide mucho better sativa high! Sign me: not really stoned and disappointed