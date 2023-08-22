i just smoked some like 15 mins ago, i got it moist then smoked some and then panicked if i smoked to much but i didnt and now i cant stop fucking yawning i would say lemon flavor but that be lying i add lemon when making it moist, but that made the banana flavor come out very pronounced too was also creamy ive yawned 7 times as write this it mellowed out after the angsty feeling. i went from panic to i hate this to im tired and just want to vibe out and game a bit. got it from Haven cannabis from Ptown, Mass can says High supply. i now want to smoke more. i didnt fill out the flavors for the lemon i used.