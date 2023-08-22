Banana Macaroon
Banana Macaroon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Do-Si-Dos and Banana Punch. Banana Macaroon is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Macaroon effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Macaroon when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Cresco Labs, Banana Macaroon features flavors like banana, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Macaroon typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Banana Macaroon buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Macaroon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Banana Macaroon strain effects
Banana Macaroon strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
