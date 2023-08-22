stock photo similar to Banana Macaroon
Banana Macaroon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Do-Si-Dos and Banana Punch. Banana Macaroon is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Macaroon effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Macaroon when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Cresco Labs, Banana Macaroon features flavors like banana, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Macaroon typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Banana Macaroon buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Macaroon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Banana Macaroon strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Uplifted

Banana Macaroon strain helps with

  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    12% of people say it helps with Depression
Banana Macaroon strain reviews

August 22, 2023
Much to my surprise, I found this strain to be energizing! Since there’s a shortage on my adhd medication, I’m only able to take half of the dose. (I’m trying to get off of it anyway.) This almost replaces it entirely (without the unwanted side effects). *Please note, I am not offering medical advice. I know each strain affects everyone differently. For me, personally, I couldn’t have come across this strain at a better time.
3 people found this helpful
June 11, 2023
Well.. it was real good the first time.. good for conversation and outings. But as I smoked on it daily, I realized it’s not all that good of a high. Not all that enjoyable like most strains I’ve smoked. Kinda makes me lazy in way. Also not that strong! Me and my lady were both smoking more than usual to get to where we wanted.
3 people found this helpful
September 14, 2023
I enjoyed it. I actually tasted some banana flavor with this one and Cresco did a fantastic job growing it. I'm not familiar enough with macaroons to comment, but I can say it was nutty. A really enjoyable and relaxing experience.
2 people found this helpful
