Banana Pancakes reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Pancakes.
Banana Pancakes strain effects
Banana Pancakes strain flavors
Banana Pancakes strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
l........e
January 20, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Not bad, would probably be good to cook/bake with. High is nice. Kinda mellow. The only problem in smoking it is that it is VERY throaty. Not so much a cough, but like a tickle/itch that made me gag a lot. It doesn’t taste bad. I understand that this is a weird review. Probably going to put the rest of mine in a banana bread rather than smoke it.
l........5
March 6, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Banana pancakes tastes exactly like bananas, and pancakes. If you have really bad anxiety I wouldn’t smoke more than a couple hits, but if you don’t get paranoid on weed this is a great strain for you! It’s a powerful strain, definitely for experienced users. The high doesn’t last long though, which is my only downside to this strain. Makes me feel happy and creative!
2........c
May 29, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
It's not bad at all, just isn't my thing. Smooth but feels like it's scratching your throat and the high is good and mellow but doesn't last long , so if you're an avid smoker I wouldn't recommend it unless you're at work or something.
j........1
July 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I bought the cake disposable. It’s convenient for me durning the day time having my handful with a talkative toddler and a baby. I suffer from bipolar 1, depression, anxiety and insomnia. I get overwhelmed a lot and easily and struggle getting my day going. Doing 2-3 long pulls until the lights blinks on my vape pen and I’m feeling good for at least 3 hours from what I noticed lol 😂. The high might last longer. Time goes by unnoticeably. Everything is tolerable and I don’t get overwhelmed and agitated easily. Stress goes from 100-0’after 2-3 pulls. I’m able to clean house, cook and clean and play with the kids. It’s gives me energy, but also if I wanted to go to sleep I could too just as easily. Put on a good show like family guy, South Park, criminal minds or reruns of SNL(Saturday Night Live)…a warm blanket and I’m having a nice little ⛽️za nap. The quickest nap I had was an hr and I still felt the high. It took me a good 30 mins to shake the sleepiness but I still feel my high but not sleepy anymore. Loving my cake disposable!!🫶🏾❤️. I puff it throughout the day. If you a light smoker I recommend 1-2 long pulls. I have a super high tolerance so I do 3-4 long pulls until the light blinks and I feel my high. It’s a body and mind high. You body feels relaxed. If you have problems with racing or uncollected thoughts this strains helps stop with racing thoughts and help with more organized thoughts. Had the munchies. I smoke so much that I don’t even get the munchies anymore but this strain gave me the munchies. There is no bad thing I have found with this strain so far. HIGHLY RECOMMEND ‼️🫶🏾
g........g
Today
Happy
Relaxed
I definitely like this strain. Got it as a cold cure rosin and absolutely love it. Tastes like banana bread to me personally but I guess that’s the taste of banana and pancakes. Like the high, it’s mellow which is nice. All in all definitely worth a pickup, I’ll probably go back to my local dispensary and pick up another gram of it. If you like banana bread and being high, you’ll probably enjoy this.
D........7
July 8, 2024
Relaxed
Tastes and smells delicious; very mellow high (perfect for mornings with banana pancakes)