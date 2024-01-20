I bought the cake disposable. It’s convenient for me durning the day time having my handful with a talkative toddler and a baby. I suffer from bipolar 1, depression, anxiety and insomnia. I get overwhelmed a lot and easily and struggle getting my day going. Doing 2-3 long pulls until the lights blinks on my vape pen and I’m feeling good for at least 3 hours from what I noticed lol 😂. The high might last longer. Time goes by unnoticeably. Everything is tolerable and I don’t get overwhelmed and agitated easily. Stress goes from 100-0’after 2-3 pulls. I’m able to clean house, cook and clean and play with the kids. It’s gives me energy, but also if I wanted to go to sleep I could too just as easily. Put on a good show like family guy, South Park, criminal minds or reruns of SNL(Saturday Night Live)…a warm blanket and I’m having a nice little ⛽️za nap. The quickest nap I had was an hr and I still felt the high. It took me a good 30 mins to shake the sleepiness but I still feel my high but not sleepy anymore. Loving my cake disposable!!🫶🏾❤️. I puff it throughout the day. If you a light smoker I recommend 1-2 long pulls. I have a super high tolerance so I do 3-4 long pulls until the light blinks and I feel my high. It’s a body and mind high. You body feels relaxed. If you have problems with racing or uncollected thoughts this strains helps stop with racing thoughts and help with more organized thoughts. Had the munchies. I smoke so much that I don’t even get the munchies anymore but this strain gave me the munchies. There is no bad thing I have found with this strain so far. HIGHLY RECOMMEND ‼️🫶🏾