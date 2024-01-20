stock photo similar to Banana Pancakes
Banana Pancakes
Banana Pancakes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and Pancakes. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Pancakes is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Pancakes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Pancakes’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Pancakes, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana PancakesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Banana Pancakes strain effects
Banana Pancakes strain flavors
Banana Pancakes strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana Pancakes products near you
Similar to Banana Pancakes near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Banana Pancakes strain reviews6
Read all reviews
l........e
January 20, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
l........5
March 6, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
2........c
May 29, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed