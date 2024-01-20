stock photo similar to Banana Pancakes
Hybrid

Banana Pancakes

Banana Pancakes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and Pancakes. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Pancakes is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Pancakes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Pancakes’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Pancakes, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Pancakes

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Banana Pancakes strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Banana Pancakes strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Banana Pancakes products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Banana Pancakes near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Banana Pancakes strain reviews6

January 20, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Not bad, would probably be good to cook/bake with. High is nice. Kinda mellow. The only problem in smoking it is that it is VERY throaty. Not so much a cough, but like a tickle/itch that made me gag a lot. It doesn’t taste bad. I understand that this is a weird review. Probably going to put the rest of mine in a banana bread rather than smoke it.
5 people found this helpful
March 6, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Banana pancakes tastes exactly like bananas, and pancakes. If you have really bad anxiety I wouldn’t smoke more than a couple hits, but if you don’t get paranoid on weed this is a great strain for you! It’s a powerful strain, definitely for experienced users. The high doesn’t last long though, which is my only downside to this strain. Makes me feel happy and creative!
3 people found this helpful
May 29, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
It's not bad at all, just isn't my thing. Smooth but feels like it's scratching your throat and the high is good and mellow but doesn't last long , so if you're an avid smoker I wouldn't recommend it unless you're at work or something.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Banana Pancakes strain genetics