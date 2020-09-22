I didn’t really taste any banana or even a sweetness at all. The taste was kinda meh to me. Smoked a 1g joint. The feel was great though. Not too much of a heady high, but more of a body relaxer. I wouldn’t say I was couch locked by any means. It actually made me very chatty and super focused. This would be a killer strain to have while out hiking or doing anything outdoors.
Good.
No northern lights GAS at least not the budget, mass-produced batch I had. But good. Likely better burned (vs Vaped).
Banana Pudding strain by "Cypress Cann." Brand.: Clarity with moderate creativity. Brain high. Especially at lower vaping temperatures. Likely good as baking medium.
. Best blended with a low-thc strain if rolled. Best for limited, micro-dosage.
Medium euphoria.
Indica with moderate mental sativa bursts.
Best method, 1-2:1 green: Tobacco spliff/hooka.
Recreational > Medicinal.
If Vaped at lower temps, I expect ABV should prove excellent for baking/butter.
(The Ghost of) Bud
FromCal.
Bomb nugs bright green tight it has a cooks musky taste, but on the exhale I can taste the fruity/banana peel flavor. Good smoke taste more earthy cookie ish than banana but I'm not complaining. Relaxing body high but still functional. Just wish it tasted more like bananas but only some strains come thru like that with a name that fits perfectly. 4 out of 5