ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Banana Punch
  4. Reviews

Banana Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Punch.

Reviews

15

Avatar for SickDAlien
Member since 2020
Banana punch! Woohoo one of my favorites smells and looks like Heaven! I love the high! Definitely one of my favorites! Best used for morning/day times.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Zanji420
Member since 2019
This strain really hits me fast and I enjoy the heavy head high for my bong. Nugs were dense and tastes great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Codyfelix
Member since 2020
Great Hybrid, SleepyTime, Relaxing Strain. Banana Punch #6 (not #9) pre-rolls at my local dispensary. 28.02%thc Very Heavy Buds with quick effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for LGabrielOm
Member since 2019
This is like a very citrus flavor with a little touch of fruit punch, have a very relaxing mindful stress and has a citrical smell
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for Ivandarealestt
Member since 2018
Pressure! Flying high wit my mans
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tinabanana
Member since 2016
Crazy head buzz, beautiful aroma. Too much of it sends me into a deep daze.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for BackwoodyCookie
Member since 2019
Banana Punch (Idk if it was #9) was one of the most flavorful smokes I’ve had in a while because it honestly tasted like strawberry ice cream, the taste was unreal. BP gave me a calming, relaxed, mellowing type of high but definitely wasn’t a couch locker. For the smokers who like to smoke during t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Kmack9212
Member since 2019
nice mellow head to toe high that hits quickly. not a fan of the taste or smell.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy