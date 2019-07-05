We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Banana Punch (Idk if it was #9) was one of the most flavorful smokes I’ve had in a while because it honestly tasted like strawberry ice cream, the taste was unreal. BP gave me a calming, relaxed, mellowing type of high but definitely wasn’t a couch locker. For the smokers who like to smoke during t...