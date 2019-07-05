ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Banana Punch

Citrus
Pine
Peppery

Banana Punch
  • Citrus
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch crosses Banana OG and Purple Punch. It has a hazy, tropical flavor with notes of banana and freshly cut pineapple. Regarded as a heavier strain, Banana Punch may deliver a long-lasting, tranquil high from head to toe.

Banana OG
Purple Punch
Banana Punch

