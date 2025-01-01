Banana Purple Punch Auto RF3, bred by Fast Buds and released in 2025, is the newest stabilized evolution of their iconic banana-dessert autoflower line. The “RF3” designation—Reversed F3—signifies the third filial generation created by repeatedly crossing a reversed (feminized) parent back into the Banana Purple Punch Auto F5 line, locking in the traits growers value most. The result is a feminized autoflower with remarkably improved stability, delivering consistent purple coloration, terpene expression, and bud structure across every seed. Its enhanced terpene profile is intensely flavorful, offering ripe banana candy, sweet tropical fruit, and a touch of creamy sherbet, producing a rich and memorable smoke. Testing at up to 31% THC, Banana Purple Punch Auto RF3 pushes the limits of autoflower potency while maintaining its signature effect: a joyful, mind-clearing lift that gradually melts into full-body relaxation and long-lasting comfort. Perfect for nighttime use or unwinding after a stressful day, it also shines as a resin powerhouse, ideal for hashmakers, rosin artists, and extract enthusiasts. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Banana Purple Punch Auto RF3 through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.