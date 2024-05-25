IndicaTHC 30%CBD 1%
Banana Purple Punch Auto
Banana Purple Punch Auto is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a potent strain on all fronts, with over 30% THC and big terps that flower in approximately 56 days. Banana Purple Punch Auto takes like ripe banana candy with other tropical fruit notes; it’s easy to grow for beginners or those looking for ample sedating yields, though its bud density requires airflow and light exposure monitoring; with care, yields can reach approximately 500 gr/m2 If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Purple Punch Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Banana Purple Punch Auto strain effects
Banana Purple Punch Auto strain flavors
Banana Purple Punch Auto strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
Banana Purple Punch Auto strain reviews64
