Banana Shack is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Shwale from a genetic cross of Honey Bananas x Jomo. This tingly, tropical strain offers a soothing body buzz to ease pain while helping with inflammation and anxiety. Banana Shack grows into robust plants with wide buds in shades of hunter green and deep purple. Limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool create a banana-forward, vanilla-laden flavor experience. An excellent strain for hash and washing. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Shack, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.