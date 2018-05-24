ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Honey Bananas

Honey Bananas
Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

Effects

779 reported effects from 105 people
Happy 63%
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 48%
Giggly 33%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

151

Avatar for VickiJ
Member since 2016
This is definitely one of the best strains I have ever tried besides Blue Dream. It uplifts you into the happiest, calming mood ever. It also can get you very aroused because all of your senses are intensified. I had multiple "O's" while high on this. It seemed like it lasted for ever. Even music fe...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bud64
Member since 2015
Excellent medicine. Euphoria and happiness abound. Uplifting but still relaxing. Great for pain, depression and inhibitions.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for barnell27
Member since 2014
This strain has definitely reached my top 3!!!! I fell in love with this strain once I inhaled it. Very sweet taste that tastes like delicious bananas with that sneaky scent of honey. After the psychoactive effects hit me within minutes I relaxed on my sofa and dozed off into an extremely relaxin...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for FeggansA
Member since 2016
Just absolute fun. What a wonderful strain. Smells amazing and unique, since banana is such a rare smell for pot. Smoke tasted even better than it smelled. But the real treasure here is the effects. Floaty, giggly, happy as hell, incredibly relaxed, and surprisingly clear-minded. Don't get me wrong...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for orgncwhtmlk
Member since 2015
Sweet terpy Honey Banana Shatter! On exhale I get this good funky taste and aroma for just a moment. The effects are full body with a good dose of cerebral behind the eye stoned feeling. I feel the euphoria and my mind feels like it wants to race (but I'm focused on this review). My chest/heart feel...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Strawberry Banana
parent
Strain
Honey Bananas

Photos

User uploaded image of Honey BananasUser uploaded image of Honey BananasUser uploaded image of Honey BananasUser uploaded image of Honey BananasUser uploaded image of Honey BananasUser uploaded image of Honey BananasUser uploaded image of Honey Bananas
