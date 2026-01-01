Banana Taffy is an indica-dominant hybrid (70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Watermelon Z × Banana, typically testing between 25–31% THC. This dessert-inspired cultivar delivers a rich, candy-like profile with flavors of sweet banana taffy, creamy sugar, and bright tropical citrus layered over subtle earthy spice. Its terpene profile—featuring limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene—enhances both its vibrant flavor and well-rounded effects. Expect an uplifting, euphoric head high that sparks creativity and sociability before settling into a soothing, full-body relaxation. Potent and long-lasting, Banana Taffy is ideal for unwinding while still enjoying a flavorful, mood-boosting experience.