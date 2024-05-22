If you were worried all the good banana terps were gone, Cosmic Wisdom Seeds has good news. Their Banana Twerpz is all things banana ice cream, candies, and cream pie, with some underlying fuel notes. Banana Pepper and Twerpz parents turn up the sweet and tropical terps on buds that range from green to deep purple, wet with trichome frost. She looks as good as she smells, winning second place for Trophy Flower at the 2022 Z-Labs Cup. She yields great for flower and dumps for hash. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Twerpz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







