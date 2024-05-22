Banana Twerpz reviews
Banana Twerpz strain effects
Banana Twerpz strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
May 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Super flavorful herb. Leafy doesn't have it listed as a terp, but as the name suggest this has a really nice banana flavor! Along with what one would expect from runtz. Good look trying to find this one though, unless you grow this might be a rare find. I try to stay away from cookie hybrids but this one I could smoke on forever