Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I really enjoy the full-body relaxation I get from this strain. I have muscle spasms and TMJ syndrome and I felt like my muscles were slowly melting into butter. I felt clear-headed but a bit paranoid with major cotton mouth. I would recommend as a bedtime strain.
I got the Pure Vape disposable pen in the flavor Banana Smoothie and it was awesome! I haven't gotten high in forever, so I was a little paranoid at first. This strain legit taste like banana's which I wasn't really expecting. I asked the budtender if she's had these before and she said yes and that...