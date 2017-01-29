ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bananas
  4. Reviews

Bananas reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bananas.

Reviews

28

Avatar for Rayal
Member since 2018
Actually feel high off small amount. Doesn’t help with headache. Causes mild anxiety, but likely just because of strength.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for MarijuanaMYK
Member since 2016
🗣 Superb 💯 This Baby Is What Medical Marijuana Smells Like! Great For PTSD, Anxiety, and Chronic Pain. Releasing 📡 A Light Euphoric☺️Feeling While Balancing The Mild Body Relaxation 🏆 🍃MYK
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for sparty121
Member since 2015
I really enjoy the full-body relaxation I get from this strain. I have muscle spasms and TMJ syndrome and I felt like my muscles were slowly melting into butter. I felt clear-headed but a bit paranoid with major cotton mouth. I would recommend as a bedtime strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of BananasUser uploaded image of BananasUser uploaded image of BananasUser uploaded image of BananasUser uploaded image of BananasUser uploaded image of Bananas
more
photos
Avatar for Cactusgrl
Member since 2018
I got the Pure Vape disposable pen in the flavor Banana Smoothie and it was awesome! I haven't gotten high in forever, so I was a little paranoid at first. This strain legit taste like banana's which I wasn't really expecting. I asked the budtender if she's had these before and she said yes and that...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for crehnlund
Member since 2017
Definitely an indica strain, I don’t mind at all! Helps me sleep very well and keeps the pain under control:)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for MasterYodaofBachata
Member since 2017
Great hybrid well balanced. Bought a 1/4 of this stuff and took it to a party it was hit. 5 stars without a doubt.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for meds4fibro
Member since 2017
Works great for pain and gives energy to get through the day. Not much appetite with this.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticRelaxed