Bandaid Haze 7 is a legendary sativa bred from Cuban Black Haze × A5 Haze/Thai, testing around 28% THC and rooted in classic New York “Piff” haze culture. Originally bred by Bodhi Seeds in 2013 and later selected by Doc D, this award-winning cultivar (1st Place, Piffcon 2024 – 75+ Day Category) delivers a deeply complex aroma profile defined by earthy animal musk, soapy metallic notes, and a signature basement funk. Expect intensely cerebral, long-lasting effects that are both potent and uplifting, often lingering for 2–3+ hours depending on tolerance and dosage. Revered for its clarity and depth, Bandaid Haze 7 is a true connoisseur haze with powerful, heady effects and unmistakable character. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!