Cut I got is simply beautiful. Smells so pungent, it reminds me of boat fuel and a forest. Very crisp and clean smell. Buds were pretty dense with pinkish orange hairs covering them. The taste is just like the smell but takes more to the earthy flavor ide say, but in no way covers up that nice punge...
This girl is tricky! When I was at the dispensary and gave it a smell and look test, passed look test, almost didn't pass smell. The flower I was smelling had no hint of Banana OG in it, smell wise. It smells VERY Headband like in the jar, witch is fine because I'm all about Headband, but I was war...