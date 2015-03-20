ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bandana.

9

Avatar for Ednick19
Member since 2018
If your T is about average, you don't need very much of this strain to get your way
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for funkmasterphlex
Member since 2016
Cut I got is simply beautiful. Smells so pungent, it reminds me of boat fuel and a forest. Very crisp and clean smell. Buds were pretty dense with pinkish orange hairs covering them. The taste is just like the smell but takes more to the earthy flavor ide say, but in no way covers up that nice punge...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Awkkward4
Member since 2016
Honestly best bud I've smoked. 👌🏽
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tanukimoon
Member since 2014
This girl is tricky! When I was at the dispensary and gave it a smell and look test, passed look test, almost didn't pass smell. The flower I was smelling had no hint of Banana OG in it, smell wise. It smells VERY Headband like in the jar, witch is fine because I'm all about Headband, but I was war...
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for BlackBoomer
Member since 2015
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed