Bandana is a hybrid strain that combines Banana OG and 707 Headband, inheriting from its parents a sweet banana aroma and the buzzing cerebral sensation that first lent Headband its name. On the exhale, Bandana unleashes its fruity flavor over subtle earthy and sour notes. Powerful, heady euphoria awakens blissful relaxation in the mind while leaving the body feeling light and free of couchlocked sedation. It should be noted that AlphaKronik Genes bred a 70% sativa variation of Bandana that combines 707 Headband with a backcrossed Snowdawg.