ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bandana
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Bandana

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 9 reviews

Bandana

Bandana

Bandana is a hybrid strain that combines Banana OG and 707 Headband, inheriting from its parents a sweet banana aroma and the buzzing cerebral sensation that first lent Headband its name. On the exhale, Bandana unleashes its fruity flavor over subtle earthy and sour notes. Powerful, heady euphoria awakens blissful relaxation in the mind while leaving the body feeling light and free of couchlocked sedation. It should be noted that AlphaKronik Genes bred a 70% sativa variation of Bandana that combines 707 Headband with a backcrossed Snowdawg.

Reviews

9

more
reviews
write a review

Find Bandana nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bandana nearby.

Photos

more
photos

Lineage

First strain parent
707 Headband
parent
Second strain parent
Banana OG
parent
Strain
Bandana

Products with Bandana

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bandana nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Dream Lotus, Juicy Jack, Buffalo Bill, Silver Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Dream Lotus, Juicy Jack, Buffalo Bill, Silver Kush, and More