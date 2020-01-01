ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

The classic UK strain Exodus Cheese gets a facelift in this cross from Alphakronik Genes. Crossing it with Gobbstopper, the result is a sweet berry, funk, and hashy terpene profile that emanates from soft green and purple buds. Bandersnatch packs a hard-hitting high that will send you into a daze.

 

Lineage

Exodus Cheese
Gobbstopper
