The classic UK strain Exodus Cheese gets a facelift in this cross from Alphakronik Genes. Crossing it with Gobbstopper, the result is a sweet berry, funk, and hashy terpene profile that emanates from soft green and purple buds. Bandersnatch packs a hard-hitting high that will send you into a daze.