Indica

4.6 35 reviews

Gobbstopper

Gobbstopper

Gobbstopper is a berry flavored indica strain and the second entry in Alphakronik Genes' Wonka Series. Created by crossing Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush, Gobbstopper's long-lasting fruity flavor opens up on the nose with sweet, tart fruit and savory earthiness. This strain's aroma ranges from grape Pez with hints of tapioca to Mt. Hood raspberries and sandalwood. Its bud structure reflects its Kush genetics, offering deep colors and healthy trichome coverage. The effects are relaxing and floaty, "making you feel as if you were floating down a river of warm, melted chocolate," or so says Alphakronik.

 

SmokingLifter
Member since 2017
Not sure if this is the same strain I got here in IL. Very nice indica. Def puts me on couch lock but once the initial body high passes it is very much in the head. So I feel like this may be a indica dominated hybrid. Regardless, it's a nice strain. Be ready to be hungry .....
Happy Hungry Relaxed
Skift
Member since 2018
Smoke with me and you will enter a dimension of not only sight and sound, but of taste. There's a packed bowl up ahead. As you toke, you enter the twilight zone.
Euphoric Relaxed
Bluecollar
Member since 2016
One of my favorite Indica strains. It does have a candy taste to it, as I'm smoking the shatter. Very smooth high with a real great pain-killer effect..almost narcotic with a cerebral buzz too. You will succumb to sleep eventually depending on what you are doing at the time. #1
Aroused Euphoric Focused Relaxed Sleepy
alexismickler
Member since 2016
the clinic mundelein says it's a hybrid, but, anyways, it is very kush smelling and fruit flavored:) a good all day herb that makes you feel nice and relaxed. relieves stress and anxiety.
Focused Happy Relaxed Uplifted
Nephilim99
Member since 2016
Don't be turned away by the By the low THC factor I picked up an eazy of this Indica from Green Hand in Spokane for a dub and it's Legit! So good I slept through 3 alarms
Aroused Euphoric Happy Relaxed Sleepy
Lineage

Sin City Kush
Purple Urkle
Gobbstopper
Madhatter
Queen of Hearts child
