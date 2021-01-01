Barryaire reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Barryaire.
Barryaire effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
8 people reported 22 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Barryaire near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.