Barryaire

aka Berry Air, Barry Air

Hybrid
calmingenergizing
flavor & aroma
berry
top effect
tingly

Barryaire is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Barryaire - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Barryaire effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression

Barryaire reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Berry
25% of people taste the flavor berry
Sweet
25% of people taste the flavor sweet
Earthy
12% of people taste the flavor earthy

Strain spotlight

