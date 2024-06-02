Bazooka Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bazooka Breath.
Bazooka Breath strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Negative Effects
Bazooka Breath strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 28% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........i
June 2, 2024
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
nice balanced head high. great focus; finally had the motivation to clean my car in 2 years. noticed im more sociable and "high" spirited after a hit or two.
l........4
January 26, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
hut hut 🫡 captain!!! i was not expecting to be THIS high jeeeez. definitely a sativa leaning hybrid, but it’s stronggg. not to be weird but this strain makes you feel aroused, alert, sleepy, and giggly all at the same time. listening to think u the shit (fart) by ice spice rn and like this is the strain as a song. i usually don’t like strains with terpinolene because of the taste, but it actually wasn’t bad in this. you get a lilac after taste in your mouth after imo idk im high
7........h
February 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
My first impression on smell was a really sweet and sour smell similar to a lemon head. The taste translates perfectly. Overall intense head rush at the start of the smoke but leave me relaxed and conversive
y........8
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
My favorite local dispensary has this & I bought it in a pre roll - 20.4% Great taste, extremely smooth (no harsh cough) all around it’s a pretty good choice. Def a must try!!
g........3
April 24, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Hits you right away. Has a calming and euphoric aroma. Light taste that leaves you with a focused, calming, and regulated mid-level high. If anything I love the zesty, herbal sent profile of it. 😊🌿
d........l
January 3, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Talkative
fuck! the stately highness is not favorable to me. had me thinking I was soaring mid-level meanwhile the back of my head that had been incubating all my fears and paranoia was slowly making it's way to the forefront. this is why I smoke dem Hazes very sparingly. this mothefucka though is like a subtle landmine mill