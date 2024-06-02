hut hut 🫡 captain!!! i was not expecting to be THIS high jeeeez. definitely a sativa leaning hybrid, but it’s stronggg. not to be weird but this strain makes you feel aroused, alert, sleepy, and giggly all at the same time. listening to think u the shit (fart) by ice spice rn and like this is the strain as a song. i usually don’t like strains with terpinolene because of the taste, but it actually wasn’t bad in this. you get a lilac after taste in your mouth after imo idk im high