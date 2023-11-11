Beach Crasher reviews
Beach Crasher strain effects
Beach Crasher strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
R........5
November 11, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I just smoked a bowl and absolutely love it. Tingly, relaxed, euphoric. I feel great right now!!
m........a
October 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Damn, best strain for any type of pain. Depression and chronic pain can be defeated with this strain. I feel like dancing but not in a stimulated type of way. I just feel good and chill
j........6
August 15, 2024
Will give you the giggles and make you want to eat. Very relaxing. Good for stress, anxiety, and depression. Pretty good reliever of pain.