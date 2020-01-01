ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A longtime strain used by Doc’s Dank Seeds, Bear Creek Kush is a cross of Blueberry Haze and Mt. Valley Kush. The strain is noted for its wonderful flavor profile of pungent lime and blueberries notes backed by an inviting funk. Bear Creek Kush is also recognized for its heavy yields and copious resin production.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry Haze
parent
Strain
Bear Creek Kush

