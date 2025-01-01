Bear OG, not to be confused with Mephisto Genetics’ The Bear OG, is an indica-dominant strain made from a genetic cross of Bear Creek x OG Kush, and released by Cascadia Gardens and Honeydew Farms. This is a true OG strain, with butter, pine, and earthy terps. We are still learning about the effects of Bear OG. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bear OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.