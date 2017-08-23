ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Blueberry Haze

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Blueberry Haze
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

Effects

Euphoric 59%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 36%
Energetic 29%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

306

Avatar for jem5225
Member since 2012
This is THE PERFECT medicine for before work. I have an industrial job and it's been hard for me to find something that will ease my pain without getting sleepy. It also makes me laugh at everything. (Even though I'm a seasoned smoker.) THANKS HUMANITY!
EuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for EddyHaze
Member since 2015
I've read a few reviews on this strain. And i just wany to clarify that this strain is notorious for being strong. with a THC level around 26%. Now anyone who has something negative to say just because of the harsh trip they experienced was totally unaware of how good a strain it is. there is beauty...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for marisa.ritson
Member since 2014
Started off feeling very high, then somehow learned to use chopsticks within a minute. Smoked a few bongs and Js of it. Save me Jesus!!!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTingly
Avatar for SkiiiWalker
Member since 2016
Okay. The giggles have definitely kicked in. My mum said the funniest thing earlier. I was slow chuckling for a minute , so i ran upstairs cos i felt her staring at me too hard. Im sure the joke wasnt that funny. Even she knew. Anyway. The giggles will kick in slowly. Its not super giggles. Its like...
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheBigGreenGiant
Member since 2015
A decent strain which I think is good for the mid point of your day. Weird because it's very smooth on the inhale but suddenly tickles the back of your throat on the exhale. I have mixed opinions about the after effects. Although it made me and my friends geek out and be quite giggly, I also experi...
Giggly
Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blueberry Haze

