Hybrid

Bear Dance

Bear Dance is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by 303 Seeds. A cross between a Humboldt Snowcap mother (Humboldt Snow x Haze) and a Pure Kush x Uzbeki Hashplant father, this strain delivers a truly funky aroma and flavor that is dominated by lemon zest and herbal undertones. Bear Dance has a tendency to significantly stretch over its 9-11 week flowering period, so make sure you’ve got the canopy space. 

Holy crap. I managed to get 32.7% flower from Sweet Leaf and it's some of the best flower I've tried in a long time. Smells good, tastes nice, and the high is phenomenal. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a "fun" hybrid.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
One of my certified favorites! I had tried Bear Dance many months ago and really enjoyed it. It was only at one dispensary at that time so I was a little conservative with it because I enjoyed it so much. Long story short I had to find it again. it's been around here for a little while at a few plac...
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Phenomenal!!!!!! Gives You Creativity, Extremely Relaxing, Extra Giggles, Shyness... Extremely Talkative.and Confident. No Anxiety, Depression or Sadness Just Pure Happiness And Dreams!!!! A Pure Bliss! Milk From The Gods!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Read books on this. Read anything on this for that matter. I am so focused right now. Feeling very centered.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
It's both euphoric and grounded at the same time, if that makes sense. I bought this a week ago when I was drunk in the afternoon and took it home and played video games for several hours. Tonight I am dealing with my very sick cat and worried out of my mind, and it took me to an objective and focus...
EuphoricFocused
Lineage

Strain parent
Pure Kush
parent
Strain
Bear Dance