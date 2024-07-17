Beaver Tail reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Beaver Tail.
Beaver Tail strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Beaver Tail strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........0
July 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
A fantastic hybrid that really allows you to control it. If you want to have a more energetic high, this is there to keep you in a euphoric and uplifted state while you complete tasks such as mowing the lawn in 90 degree weather. Or, if you wanna chill and veg out, this strain’s got you covered. It’s one of the best strains I’ve personally tried to help give you that ultimate relaxed feeling of no anxiousness while not putting you to sleep. Makes music sound amazing as well. I’d say it’s mainly a head high. Definitely lacks in the body tingles, but still gives a nice body response. Take that as you will. It also tastes pretty good, although nothing special in my opinion. Tends to leave my eyes feeling rather heavy as well. I highly recommend this strain. I’ll definitely be buying it again if it’s available.
D........1
July 9, 2022
Relaxed
Talkative
Taste just like how it smokes. Long time smoker and after a hard day of work. This strain make you feel relax and just taste incredible. If you can get your hands on this strain definitely recommend 9/10. Top 10 best strains I tried.
a........8
July 15, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
This beautiful chunky bud will slap anyone silly, as it melts your anxiety away into a good evening and peaceful rest.
l........6
March 17, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Tingly
Got a batch from inhouse tac at 26 I smoke hi thc all the time and really nice strains but this dose exactly as the name says smacks you stright in the back of your head instantly with a huge tail ( headrush) mellows out into a zone out chill stone that's great for vibes creativity or romance, everything I pop this open heads turn back from the diesel strength smell that go's into a minty floral sweet gas scent this strains a 5 star and I'm not easily impressed!! Grab it if you can!
b........1
June 22, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
wow 😳 Goooooooooood morning you like Apple with a kick of Skunk 🦨 not for novice smokers, 🦫 tail is right take a toke or 2 let it kick in and wow injoy ,experience smokers only 💥💥💥💥💥.