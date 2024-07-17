A fantastic hybrid that really allows you to control it. If you want to have a more energetic high, this is there to keep you in a euphoric and uplifted state while you complete tasks such as mowing the lawn in 90 degree weather. Or, if you wanna chill and veg out, this strain’s got you covered. It’s one of the best strains I’ve personally tried to help give you that ultimate relaxed feeling of no anxiousness while not putting you to sleep. Makes music sound amazing as well. I’d say it’s mainly a head high. Definitely lacks in the body tingles, but still gives a nice body response. Take that as you will. It also tastes pretty good, although nothing special in my opinion. Tends to leave my eyes feeling rather heavy as well. I highly recommend this strain. I’ll definitely be buying it again if it’s available.