ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bedford Glue
  4. Reviews

Bedford Glue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bedford Glue.

Reviews

5

Avatar for greenzszn
Member since 2017
Perfect blend of sativa and indica. Body high and relaxed thoughts. Probably one of the chillest I’ve had. Perfect for mellow moments
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TuffDreamer18
Member since 2017
Very smooth and uplifting. Great choice for the afternoon session. The headyness comes on pretty quick. Smoke too much of it can get you a bit too relaxed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jeremiahr
Member since 2017
Great for many medical uses . Has thca in the 20% and higher . This strain is really relaxing .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Jeremiahr
Member since 2017
This variety of glue strains has a great medical profile . When used. It has no anxiety effects even with ranges of thc in the 20% range and higher . When smoked the onset is quick and is great at pain relief and muscle spasms . This is one of the best medical strains I have found so far that has a ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Bedford Glue
Avatar for jakes9101
Member since 2016
Really good strain, great upbeat high. Bedford Grow has some of the best strains available to Illinois medical patients
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappy