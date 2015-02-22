Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is amazing, it helps me with my medical symptoms when I need to medicate & relieve stress from my head & body. I take a nice dosage of Terps from Bedica & the stress/pain in my muscles is gone. The relaxing body high you get though, your muscles feel like they are being massa...
I just got some its my 3rd time using. I like as a anytime strain. Mine smells a lot like some cheese in there. Maybe that is Afghani in it. I love indicas this is 14% I do perfer stronger ones especially at night. It helps with my pain, stress and anxiety and slows down tons of thoughts. AT night i...
Great strain when you can get it, calming with out too much cloudy effects. Flower version only just became available today after long absence. Bedica is a surprising indica strain with a medium high THC % giving the lift of a Sativa with a calming indica feel . Bedrocan is a reliable and efficient ...
I medicate for sleep, joint pain and stress related injuries, the 17% does the job for me. Very relaxing buzz and enough euphoria to keep me on track. Sleep came very easy and controlled the pain in my joints. Very happy and will order again.
Bedica is a very good smooth strain from the LP Bedrocan.
I was very pleased with this strain. It has europhic properties, clean smoke, nice full flower buds, and a appropriate price tag.
I use Bedica (Afghani × Herijuana) in the morning, afternoon or evening before bedtime.
I found no panic or anxi...