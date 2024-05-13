Bee's Knees reviews
E........1
May 13, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
the flavor is sweet on the inhale, and a little funky on the exhale. the smell of the flower before it burns definitely has that gmo funk, but a little sweeter and more citrusy. the high is really introspective, but in a way that’s supportive to processing things objectively. it’s really calm and balanced and still left me focused enough to journal and reflect on how i’ve been doing the past few weeks. this strain definitely helps with my ptsd symptoms. i’m gonna be stocking up.
g........9
July 12, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Great smoke great taste I smoked treehaus version and the vibes they put on the packaging are pinics, swimming and daydreaming and I couldn’t agree more
c........1
October 23, 2024
Relaxed
Got my first bees knees cart and was excited to try it, it had a good flavor gave a nice feel and then it died…. No big deal just plug it in right? Negative ghost rider…. It never came back to life :( so because of this sadly I won’t be buying this brand again.