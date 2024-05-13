the flavor is sweet on the inhale, and a little funky on the exhale. the smell of the flower before it burns definitely has that gmo funk, but a little sweeter and more citrusy. the high is really introspective, but in a way that’s supportive to processing things objectively. it’s really calm and balanced and still left me focused enough to journal and reflect on how i’ve been doing the past few weeks. this strain definitely helps with my ptsd symptoms. i’m gonna be stocking up.