HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Bee's Knees
aka Beez Neez
Bee’s Knees, also known as Beez Neez is an indica-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of GMO x Kush Cleaner. It usually tests at 20% THC. Its bright green buds express aromas of pine and dough with notes of apricot and honey. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bee’s Knees, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bee's Knees strain effects
Bee's Knees strain reviews3
E........1
May 13, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
g........9
July 12, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
c........1
October 23, 2024
Relaxed