- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Stress
A........2
September 19, 2023
Happy
Didn’t feel too much with this strain unfortunately. One positive note is the taste, it is like you are actually drinking a Bellini lol. Other than that not a great high and a strong creamy taste. Would not get again
t........j
February 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Having only consumed this strain through the oil concentrate cartridge method I can say that is does have that sweet, peachy taste to it and a dash of Italian cocktail. Very relaxing, a bit tired, maybe a little aroused ? I feel very euphoric and I like everything about this feeling. Recommend highly. Great stuff.
j........b
June 28, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Only have the cartridge, but I really liked this! Tasted delicious and gave me a really happy fun euphoric chill vibe. Doesn’t hit me hard so it’s easy to control dosage for however I want to feel. Definitely want to get again whenever I see it.
k........y
August 2, 2023
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
Got so much done after smoking this strain. Did give me a headache though.
k........0
April 8, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
I tried it through a Rove Cartridge . The vape tasted sweet, but I've never had Bellini. So I don't know , if it taste like it's namesake.
f........8
August 8, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Hit pretty well for me I do wish it had packed more of a punch but it definitely got the job done
c........s
February 28, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
very peachy; super hazey high; you will be stoned and goofy as fuck; shit you say may not really make all that much sense; super easy to completely lose track of a train of thought after just a few words; such a stoney head high, brainswirl screen of good foggy smoke
S........r
September 13, 2024
Anxious
Dizzy
Dry mouth
Okay so probably my fault for hitting my blunt so much after not smoking for 3 months but I was STUCK to my bed. I was so dizzy I couldn't bring myself to get my water bottle from downstairs. I was so toasted I couldn't figure out how to play music from my laptop, and totally forgot my phone existed. 5 stars even though I was paranoid as fuck too. Would deff be better if you weren't just coming off a T break