Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bellini.

Bellini strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Tingly

Bellini strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    10% of people say it helps with Stress

September 19, 2023
Didn’t feel too much with this strain unfortunately. One positive note is the taste, it is like you are actually drinking a Bellini lol. Other than that not a great high and a strong creamy taste. Would not get again
February 13, 2024
Having only consumed this strain through the oil concentrate cartridge method I can say that is does have that sweet, peachy taste to it and a dash of Italian cocktail. Very relaxing, a bit tired, maybe a little aroused ? I feel very euphoric and I like everything about this feeling. Recommend highly. Great stuff.
June 28, 2024
Only have the cartridge, but I really liked this! Tasted delicious and gave me a really happy fun euphoric chill vibe. Doesn’t hit me hard so it’s easy to control dosage for however I want to feel. Definitely want to get again whenever I see it.
August 2, 2023
Got so much done after smoking this strain. Did give me a headache though.
April 8, 2024
I tried it through a Rove Cartridge . The vape tasted sweet, but I've never had Bellini. So I don't know , if it taste like it's namesake.
August 8, 2024
Hit pretty well for me I do wish it had packed more of a punch but it definitely got the job done
February 28, 2024
very peachy; super hazey high; you will be stoned and goofy as fuck; shit you say may not really make all that much sense; super easy to completely lose track of a train of thought after just a few words; such a stoney head high, brainswirl screen of good foggy smoke
September 13, 2024
Okay so probably my fault for hitting my blunt so much after not smoking for 3 months but I was STUCK to my bed. I was so dizzy I couldn't bring myself to get my water bottle from downstairs. I was so toasted I couldn't figure out how to play music from my laptop, and totally forgot my phone existed. 5 stars even though I was paranoid as fuck too. Would deff be better if you weren't just coming off a T break

