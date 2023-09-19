stock photo similar to Bellini
Hybrid

Bellini

aka Belini

Bellini is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittles, Vetrus OG, and Sorbetto. This strain gets its name from its spicy exotic fruit flavors that resemble the Italian cocktail. Bellini is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bellini effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bellini when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and stress. Bred by Good Day Farm, a brand that cultivates and curates the highest quality cannabis products in the South, Bellini features flavors like pear, orange, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Bellini typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Bellini is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. It has a pungent aroma with earthy undertones of citrus and a beautiful appearance with dark purple buds and bright orange hairs. Bellini is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day or enjoying a cozy night in. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bellini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Bellini strain reviews

September 19, 2023
Loading...Happy
Didn't feel too much with this strain unfortunately. One positive note is the taste, it is like you are actually drinking a Bellini lol. Other than that not a great high and a strong creamy taste. Would not get again
3 people found this helpful
February 13, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Having only consumed this strain through the oil concentrate cartridge method I can say that is does have that sweet, peachy taste to it and a dash of Italian cocktail. Very relaxing, a bit tired, maybe a little aroused ? I feel very euphoric and I like everything about this feeling. Recommend highly. Great stuff.
1 person found this helpful
June 28, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Only have the cartridge, but I really liked this! Tasted delicious and gave me a really happy fun euphoric chill vibe. Doesn't hit me hard so it's easy to control dosage for however I want to feel. Definitely want to get again whenever I see it.
