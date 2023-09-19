Bellini
aka Belini
Bellini is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittles, Vetrus OG, and Sorbetto. This strain gets its name from its spicy exotic fruit flavors that resemble the Italian cocktail. Bellini is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bellini effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bellini when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and stress. Bred by Good Day Farm, a brand that cultivates and curates the highest quality cannabis products in the South, Bellini features flavors like pear, orange, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Bellini typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Bellini is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. It has a pungent aroma with earthy undertones of citrus and a beautiful appearance with dark purple buds and bright orange hairs. Bellini is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day or enjoying a cozy night in. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bellini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to BelliniOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bellini strain effects
Bellini strain flavors
Bellini strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bellini products near you
Similar to Bellini near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—