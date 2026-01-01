Benzina
Hybrid THC 27%
Benzina
Bza
Hybrid
Benzina potency is higher THC than average.
Benzina is a bold, fuel-forward hybrid known for its gasoline and diesel aromatics layered with sweet, creamy candy and fruity accents. The flavor hits the palate with rich, complex notes that balance sharp fuel with dessert-like sweetness. Effects begin with a bright, uplifting boost that can evolve into soothing body relaxation, ideal for winding down or sparking creativity. With potent THC and a standout terpene profile, Benzina offers a flavorful and memorable experience. Have you tried Benzina? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
