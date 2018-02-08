Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a good strain. I'm keeping it in my flower rotation. I use a vaporizer at 410 degrees and I'm good to go for 3 hours of active peace. This was recommended for my anxiety and depression (supposedly a 50/50 sativa/indica strain). And yes, it works. It lifts without making me a paranoid, g...