Bermuda Sour reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bermuda Sour.

Avatar for amberh225
Member since 2017
this was a very light green strain ,very dense
EnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Funnylibrarian
Member since 2018
This is a good strain. I'm keeping it in my flower rotation. I use a vaporizer at 410 degrees and I'm good to go for 3 hours of active peace. This was recommended for my anxiety and depression (supposedly a 50/50 sativa/indica strain). And yes, it works. It lifts without making me a paranoid, g...
HungryRelaxedUplifted
