Bermuda Triangle
BTr
Hybrid
Talkative
Relaxed
Hungry
Woody
Diesel
Berry
Bermuda Triangle effects are mostly calming.
Bermuda Triangle, also known as Bermuda Triangle OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, relaxed, and hungry. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bermuda Triangle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Bermuda Triangle strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Bermuda Triangle strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bermuda Triangle strain reviews(17)
b........0
September 28, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
9........5
January 17, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
b........6
July 21, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy